Bowling Green, – Bobby Gene “Chap” Ward age 88, of Bowling Green, passed away Monday at 5:46 am at his home. Bob was born in Hartford, KY to the late Charles Maxwell Sr. and Anna Permelia Haynes Ward. He was a retired Educator from the Warren County Schools and a Hospice Chaplain. He is also preceded in death by his son, Brian Ward and two brothers, Ed and Ted Ward. Bob is survived by a son Bradley Ward (Karen) of Smiths Grove, KY. his grandchildren, B.J. Ward (Susannah) of Louisville, Janelle Ward of Bowling Green, Brittany Ward Harrer (Mark) of Scottsville, Brandon Ward (Chelsea) of Bowling Green, Blake Ward and Macie Ward of Bowling Green. Great grandchildren, Isla, Noah, Ava, Addison and Sophia. Daughter-in-law, Kellie Ward of Bowling Green.Brother, Charles Maxwell Ward Jr. of Peorria, Arizona. Sister-in-law, Shirley Ward of Indianapolis, Indiana. Several nieces, nephews, great niece and great nephews. Along with his faithful furry friends, Thor, Bo, and Big Bravo.
Visitation will be 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, and after 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Friday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow at the Carson Cemetery in Hartford, KY at 3:00 pm. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Bowling Green/Warren County Humane Society in Chap’s Memory
