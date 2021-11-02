Morgantown – Bobby Gene Hester, 86 of Morgantown, KY passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at his residence. Bobby was born Friday, March 29, 1935 in Franklin, KY to the late Albert Harry and Ida Beatrice Thompson Hester. He was a United States Air Force veteran and a retired truck driver. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Virginia Hester; one brother; one sister and companion Hassie Crowder.

Bobby Gene Hester is survived by one step son Tony Coots and wife Shirley of Morgantown, KY; four grandchildren Stacie Hines (Kyle), Scott Reed (Belinda), Toni Malcolm (Lance) and Tina Guess (Alan); 9 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Graveside services will be held at the Restlawn Memory Garden and Mausoleum in Franklin, KY on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00am with Bro. Brian Jones officiating. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Bobby at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com.