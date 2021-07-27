Bowling Green – Bobby Joe Belcher, 82, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at his residence in Woodburn, Kentucky and is now with the love his life, Drucilla “Drue” Belcher. He was born September 11, 1938 to the late Charles Bester Belcher and Dora “Mabel” (Baggett) Belcher. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife; three sisters Mary Sams (Willard), Juanita Douglas (Sidney), Betty Mooneyhan (Virgil “Happy”); and infant brother William Eugene Belcher. Bobby was a star athlete and graduate of Bowling Green High School, Veteran of the United States Army, Master Electrician who was self-employed, and also worked for BGMU for many years. He was also a member of American Legion Post #23. Bobby loved his grandchildren with all his heart. He was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all. His memories will be cherished by his dog “Bo”; two daughters, Drue A. Walker (Eric), and Starlla M. Malloy (Matt) all of Bowling Green; five grandchildren; Lauren Green (Logan) of Brentwood, TN, Hannah Walker, of Lexington, KY, Catherine Walker, Lily Malloy and Eli Malloy all of Bowling Green, KY. The family will receive friends from 4-8 pm Thursday, July 29 at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and from 8-10 am Friday, July 30 at the funeral home. The funeral service will be 10:00 am Friday with burial to follow in the Woodburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Woodburn Cemetery.
