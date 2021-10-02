Bowling Green - Bobby Joe French, 77 of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021 at his residence.
The Warren County native was a son of the late Gordon and Lois Mayhew French and is preceded in death by a brother, Gordan French, Jr. Bobby Joe was a former pastor of Angel Temple Church and was self employed. He served in the U.S. Army.
Leaving to cherish his memories is his wife Patty French; his daughter, Robin French Daniels (David); two granddaughters, Lindsay Davis (Ben) and Mary Pippin (Jake); five stepsons, Paul Spurgeon (Tonya), Jimmy Spurgeon (Tammy), Ricky Spurgeon, Ryan Spurgeon (Danielle) and Joe Spurgeon (Billie Jo); several step grandchildren, great grandchildren, one brother, Loarn "Buster" French(Dorothy) and several nieces and nephew.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Boiling Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m.- 12 noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.