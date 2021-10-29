Bowling Green, Kentucky - Bobby Joe Green Jr. 71 of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on October 26, 2021 in Warren County, KY.
Visitation-12:00 Noon-1:00 PM-Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Seventh Street Baptist Church, 1101 Fair Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Services-1:30 PM Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at Seventh Street Baptist Church. Interment-Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, KY. Arrangements-Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.