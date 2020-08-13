Bowling Green - Bobby Joe Hudson 60, of Bowling Green died Monday, August 10, 2020. (Walk-Through Visitation) 10:00 AM-11:30 AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Gatewood & Sons Funeral Chapel, Inc. 618 West Main Avenue, Bowling Green, KY. followed by (Graveside Funeral Services) 12:30-1:00 PM Saturday at Plainview Cemetery in Oakland, KY.