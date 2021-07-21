Hendersonville - Mr. Bobby Kenneth Vanderpool age 77, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
He was a member of Mt. Lebanon Missionary Baptist Church in Alvaton, Kentucky where he served as Music Director and Sunday School Teacher.
He was the editor and publisher of the Missionary Baptist Sunday School Literature.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the DoReMi Gospel Music School Inc., in care of Key Dillard, 721 Rucker Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37128-4621. Per Mr. Vanderpool's request, there will be a private family burial to honor his fallen servicemen.
