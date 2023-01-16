Bobby Lee Brooks passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023. Bobby was born March 9, 1936, in Girkin, Kentucky.
Bobby is survived by his three children, Kevin (Susie) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Karen (Scott) of Southlake, Texas, Kyle (Rebecca) of Bowling Green, Kentucky, his beloved grandchildren, Taylor, Sarah, and Beth Brooks of Bowling Green, Matthew and Madi Miracle of Southlake, and Ava, Anniston, and Adley Brooks of Bowling Green, his sister Jean Vickous of Nashville, Tennessee, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents H.M. and Ruth Compton Brooks, his cherished wife, Norma Jean, and his brother Lt. Col. E.T. Brooks.
Bobby was an Army Veteran who proudly served his country well. He was committed to his career at BGMU, where he spent over 30 years serving his community. Bobby was a devoted father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, and watching old Western shows and movies. Bobby's funeral service will be conducted Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday, January 18, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and will resume January 19 from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.