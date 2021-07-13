Franklin, KY – Mr. Bobby L. McDonald, age 78, of Cottontown, TN, formerly of Franklin, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 11th, 2021 at 1:32 PM at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 16th at 2:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Franklin, KY with burial to follow in Whites Chapel Cemetery in Simpson County. Visitation will be on Thursday, July 15th from 11:00 AM until 8:00 and on Friday, July 16th from 6:00 AM until funeral service time on Friday. Bobby was born on September 23, 1942 in Drake, KY to the late Willie Allen McDonald and the late Braskie Jane (Cantrell) McDonald. He is also preceded in death by 3 siblings, William Isaac (Dan) McDonald, Lindsey Freeman (Tobby) McDonald and Bethel Carmen McDonald. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Winnie Sue “Pooh” McDonald; 4 children, Richard Dale (Christy) McDonald of Lebanon, TN, Robert Leo McDonald of Cottontown, TN, Wanda Sue Groves of Cottontown, TN and Wendell Allen (Amber) McDonald of Smiths Grove, KY; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and 1 sister, Eunice (Toon) Alford of Franklin, KY. Bobby was a member of Whites Chapel Methodist Church in Warren County. He was a Set-Up Man for Holley Carburetor for 42 years. Bobby loved to go fishing, play poker and buy pick-three lottery tickets.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the family for medical expenses via Facebook, https://www.face book.com:443/donate/199054095496523/ ?fundraiser_source=external_url or envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.
Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.