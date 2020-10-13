Bowling Green - Bobby Leon Bridgewater, age 90, entered into rest Sunday, October 11th, 2020 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Little York, Indiana native was born Saturday, December 14th, 1929 to the late Mr. and Mrs. William and Bernice (Henderson) Bridgewater. Bobby was a proud Air Force Veteran who served four years and was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant. After, he attended and graduated Hanover College with a Bachelor's Degree in History & Government. Upon graduation, he became a History and Government high school teacher. After four short years of teaching, he began a career as a Special Agent in Charge with ATF (Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms). During his career with the ATF, he assisted The Secret Service in which he helped protect President Lyndon B. Johnson. After retiring from ATF, he worked for the Kentucky State Police as an Arson Investigator. Then, worked in State Government as a Principle Assistant in both the Finance and Administration Cabinet and the Public Protection Cabinet. Then, he was the Director of Enforcement for the Kentucky Alcoholic Beverage Department; after leaving State Government, he worked as Chief of Security for the Interval Lottery. Mr. Bridgewater was a former member of the Masonic Blue Lodge, Louisville #224. He was a 33 degree Mason and Scottish Rites Member; a member of Eastern Star in Indiana; and a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the American Legion. Bobby's infamous role in the book, Murders on Youngers Creek Road, was written by Gary P. West recounting the stories of a case that Bobby helped in addition to other law enforcement officers to apprehend and solve the case. In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Mrs. Thelma Bridgewater, whom he wed on July 9th, 1951; and a brother, Bill Bridgewater. His memories will be cherished by his daughter, Susie Mitchell (Gary) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Ryan Mitchell and Kimberly Mitchell; and one great-grandchild, Riley Mitchell. Mr. Bridgewater's funeral service will be conducted Thursday, October 15th at 11:00 a.m. at the J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and resume Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Burial will follow in Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of Sympathy may be made in Bobby's memory to Hosparus Barren River.
Emblem: Flag for Veterans