Bowling Green – Bobby Ray Green, Sr., age 68, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital. He was a Bowling Green native born on February 17, 1953 to the late Churchhell and Sue Francis (Murphy) Green. In addition to his parents Bobby was preceded in death by his brother Mark Green. Bobby was a lifelong plumber who was owner and operator of Green’s Plumbing Service for over 40 years. He attended Hillvue Heights Church, loved fishing, and spending time with family and friends. Bobby spent countless hours supporting his sons and grandsons at their sporting events over the years. Bobby was a member of the Warren County Fishing Club and was past President of Southern Kentucky Team Penning. His memories will be cherished by the love of his life, Judy Carolyn (Gilland) Green, for over 47 years; two sons Bobby Green, Jr. (Sheree), Benjamin “Benji” Green (Kim) all of Bowling Green, KY; one adopted daughter Tammy Crum (Dave) of Palm Harbor, FL; two precious grandchildren Casey and Gunnar Green also of Bowling Green; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and last but not least Bobby’s fur baby, Joey. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be held Friday, January 7 from 3 pm until 7 pm and Saturday from 9 am until 11 am at the funeral home. In true Bobby fashion the family has requested casual dress (i.e. favorite fishing, or outdoorsman attire) for visitation and funeral. Bobby’s family is honoring his wishes of cremation after his funeral service on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, in remembrance of Bobby, donations may be made to Feeding the Fosters, 2519 McMullen Booth Road, Suite 510-214, Clearwater, FL 33761.
