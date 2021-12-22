Bowling Green - Bobby Ray Douglas, 74, of Bowling Green passed away on December 21, 2021 at Greenview Regional Hospital.
The Bowling Green native was born May 25, 1947 to the late William Douglas and Annalea Thread Howard. He is also preceded in death by his father, William Howard; sister, Patty Williams; aunt and uncle, Charlene and Henry Hill; and aunt and uncle, Betty and Herman Anderson. Bobby had a big personality who loved storytelling and sharing jokes with those around him. As the funniest person in the room his sharp and clever wit was not matched; he never met a stranger. Bobby was an avid sports fan loving WKU athletics, the New York Yankees, and UK basketball. He loved his wife, children, and family above all else.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Nancy Sue Reynolds Douglas of Bowling Green; children, Shelley Freeman (Allen Guidry) of Nashville, Georgeanna Johnson (Scott) of Tulsa, OK, Camille McCarthy (Quin) of Chicago, and Felix Borden (Carrie Payne) of Bowling Green; grandchildren, Chelsea Beaudry (Jon), Francie Pisachubbe (Grant), Augusta and Emeline Freeman, Emmett Ray McCarthy, and Rhyleigh, Amelia, and Evelyn Borden; step-son, Kevin Moore (Hillory) of Bowling Green, Jason Borden, and Jerod Borden (Becky); sister, Deborah Howard Wright of Bowling Green; and multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff of Greenview Regional Hospital as well as Hospice for their loving care. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or The Make A Wish Foundation of Middle Tennessee.
