Bowling Green, KY – Mr. Bobby Page, age 79 of Bowling Green, KY, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021, at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, KY. Bobby was born in Bowling Green, KY to the late Garland and Alvinell Page. He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sister, Roy Page, Mack Page, and Bettye Jo Runner. He is survived by his companion of 15 years, Ruby Burns; children, Johnnie Page (Polly), Jeff Page (Anita), Carol Downey (Steve), Darr Page, Ilea Page, and Jackie Page; step-children, Darrell Burns (Jennifer), Kamela Patton (Keith); 20 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews. Bobby was a farmer and a truck driver for most of his life. He farmed in tobacco, hay, and cattle, and drove a truck for several local companies. He loved to tell stories about anything and everything. Bobby loved to go fishing, watching rodeos, and bull riding. He loved a good western movie and enjoyed watching gospel shows. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 1:00 PM at Plano Baptist Church. The family will receive friends and visitors at Plano Baptist Church on Friday, October 29, 2021, at 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM, and again on Saturday at 10:00 AM until time of service at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in the Plano Baptist Church Cemetery.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
270-726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS