Bowling Green – James Robert Wysong, age 79, passed away in Bowling Green, Kentucky on January 4, 2023. The Bowling Green native was born to the late James Briggs and Catherine (Blaney) Wysong in August of 1943.
Bobby, as he was affectionately known, was an avid outdoorsman – his true outdoor passion was fishing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and Labrador Retrievers.
Bobby was the co-owner of Contractors Floor Covering for over 30 years with his wife Sally.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years Sally (Marting) Wysong and their four children; Jay Wysong (Heather), Marcia Johnson (Darrin), Elizabeth Nade (Mike), and Jonathan Wysong (Allie). Six grandchildren; Ashlynn, Kenadey, Lainey, Colton, Cooper, and Nash; two great granddaughters Eastyn & Embree, and his sister Barbara Wysong.
Visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 with a celebration of life conducted at 6 p.m. all at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donation to Trooper Island, Inc. (P.O. Box 473 Albany, Kentucky 42602).
