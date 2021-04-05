Cave City – Bobby Young “Bob” Hunt, 79, Cave City, passed away Sunday, April 04, 2021 at NHC Health Care, Glasgow. He was the son of the late Young and Ceatrice Hunt.
Bob was the former mayor of Cave City, former fire chief of the Cave City Fire Department and former Barren County Coroner. He and his wife, Linda, are the owners of Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Linda Gayle Jolly Hunt, a special young man whom he loved as a grandson, Corey William Lohden, several cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be at 1 PM Wednesday, April 7th at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel with burial in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be on Tuesday from 4 to 8 PM and on Wednesday from 10 AM until time of services.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Cave City Fire Department or to the Cave City Cemetery.