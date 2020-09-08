Bowling Green - Bonnie Sue Miller Fletcher, 56 of went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jr and Roxy Miller and was also preceded in death by one brother, Marty Miller.
Mrs. Fletcher is survived by her daughter: Jennifer Hill; 3 sisters: Darlene Cardwell, Devonia Nealy (Robert) and Mona Sowders (Rusty Porter) and 5 brothers: Jerry Miller, Bobby Miller, Mattie Miller, Lanny Miller, Gary Miller and Bill Miller. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation for Bonnie Sue Fletcher will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 3 pm to 7 pm in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) and on Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 10 am until noon with funeral services to be held at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be in Bowling Green Garden Cemetery.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary online and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com