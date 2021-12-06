Bowling Green – Bonnie Gibson, born Mary Lavonne Carter, passed away on December 5, 2021, surrounded by her husband and children. She will be remembered as a joyful, loving, and giving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, teacher, and friend. She was born on April 5, 1943, to the late Thomas and Mary Carter and grew up with three sisters and a brother. Bonnie was a life-long resident of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and she married Wallace Gibson in 1966, raising three children during their 55 year marriage. Bonnie graduated from Saint Joseph Catholic School in 1961, and she was a life-long parishioner of Saint Joseph Catholic Church. She loved the church and school, and she held various leadership positions in the parish over the years. After graduating from Western Kentucky University in 1965, Bonnie began her long career as a teacher. For over 40 years, she taught math at Bowling Green Junior High School, Bowling Green High School, and Western Kentucky Community College. Bonnie was a dedicated teacher who won numerous local and state teaching awards and accolades. She loved her students, the “Junior High,” and her fellow educators. In her retirement, she volunteered with the Warren County Democratic Woman’s Club, the Warren County Democratic Executive Committee, the Eloise B. Houchens Center, and the Saint Vincent DePaul Thrift Store, where she spent countless hours helping others in need. In addition to her tireless work as a teacher and volunteer, Bonnie was a dedicated wife and mother. She was proud of each of her three children, and she loved spending time with her four grandchildren in Louisville and New York City. Bonnie also loved her extended family, and she regularly hosted Christmas and Easter celebrations for the extended Carter family. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Wallace Gibson; her son Greg Gibson, his husband Josh Kaufman, and their two children, Julia and Carter Kaufman; her daughter Shelly Gibson, her husband Mark Fridy, and their two daughters, Emma and Grace Fridy; her son Darren Gibson and his husband Scott Stevens; her brother Bill Carter and his wife Shirley; her sister Sue Carter; her sister Theresa Willis and her husband Jo Lane Willis; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Mary Carter, and her sister, Wanda Jo Webb. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Johnson-Vaughan-Phelps Funeral Home, with a rosary service and remembrances at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, with burial afterward at Saint Joseph Cemetery. Along with flowers, expressions of sympathy may include contributions to the St. Teresa Thrift Store (formerly St. Vincent DePaul Thrift Store), 1589 US 31W Bypass, Bowling Green, KY 42101, or the St. Joseph Church Restoration Fund, 434 Church Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
+1(270)904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.
+1(270)842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
+1(270)726-2508
A circa 1822 Georgian mansion, was built by Major Richard Bibb, an early abolitionist and Revolutionary War officer. The antiques collection i…