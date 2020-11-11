Bowling Green, KY - Bonnie J. McCormack,79, of Bowling Green entered into rest Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home. Bonnie was a native of Preston, KY and was born December 7, 1940.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life Kenneth E. McCormack, of 47 years of marriage. Her parents Woodford and Mamie Cassidy and a brother Glenn Eugene Cassidy.
Bonnie has been a member of Grace Baptist Church since 1956, serving as a Sunday School Teacher, pianist and organist. She began her banking career in 1959 starting with American National Bank in Bowling Green, continuing with National City Bank and South Central Bank of Bowling Green, recently retiring from American Bank and Trust.
Survivors include her precious daughter Tana Schneller and son-in-law Jim of Oakland, KY. Three wonderful grandsons J.C. Schneller of Dublin, Ohio, Alan Schneller of Tampa, FL and Mitchell Schneller and his wife Brianna of Franklin, TN. One dear brother Rex Cassidy and his wife Kathy of Owingsville, KY. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday, November 14, 2020 at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Friday, 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home and there will be no visitation on Saturday. Family ask that you please abide by the CDC guidelines out of respect to Bonnie. There will be a private burial. Expressions of sympathy, Bonnie asked please accept Christ as your personal savior and cherish your family and friends.