Kirksville – Bonnie J Dildine Stinson, formerly of Bowling Green Kentucky, departed this world and was welcomed home January 15, 2022. Survived by her loving husband of 58 years Harold T Stinson Sr.; Children, Robin (Carl) Schwartz, Harold Tom (Cathy) Stinson, Bonnie Susanne Hughes, Samuel (LaKisha) Stinson. 15 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vera Dildine and daughter, Rebecca Jarman. Funeral service to be held Saturday, January 29 2022 at 12:00 p.m. at Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home, Kirksville, Missouri. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Kirksville. Arrangements in the care of Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home; www.davisplaylehudsonrimer.com.
