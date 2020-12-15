Bowing Green – Bonnie Stratton, 69, of Bowling Green passed away Monday, December 14, 2020 at The Medical Center. The Fond du Lac, WI native was the daughter of the late Arnie and Evelyn Bloedow Stahmann. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Shirley, Dianne and Helen. Mrs. Stratton graduated from Rosendale Union Free High School. She was a devoted member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. She was a retired office manager in the transportation industry. Bonnie is survived by her husband, Lyle Stratton; one stepdaughter, Suzane Pryor; three brothers, Dale Stahmann (Shirley), Kevin Stahmann (Dolly) and Brian Stahmann (Charleen); two sisters, Kathy Piehl and Donna Thompson; two grandchildren, Beth Miller (Wes) and John Scott McCandless; one great-grandchild, Will Miller and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 19 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. The funeral will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page. All Covid regulations will be followed at the church. Burial will be Monday, December 21 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. Bonnie had a special place in her heart for homeless veterans in Warren County. The family has requested donations to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Benevolent Fund to support homeless veterans in our community.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
270-842-7415
Founded in 1992 by Jerry Baker, the Baker Arboretum now covers nearly 115 acres. Built on a ridge of rolling hills in the outskirts of Bowling…
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS