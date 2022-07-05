Bowling Green – Bonnie Taylor Oates, 81, went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, July 3, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Joseph Hobdy Taylor and Josephine Whitmore Taylor. She was born in Bowling Green, KY and graduated from Bowling Green High School. She was married to Charles B. Oates in 1962. She was survived by her husband Charles B. Oates, their daughters Rebecca (Bill) Compton, Berthoud, CO, Lisa (Dave) Knighton, Bowling Green, KY, Lois (Tommy) Tidwell, Bowling Green, KY. Six grandchildren; Brittany (Matt) New, Felicia (Phil) Korpi, David Knighton, Leah (Taylor) Lutz, Tommy Tidwell, Charles Tidwell, and two great-grandchildren Arthur and Marion New. Bonnie loved her family and the Lord. She served the Lord at various churches around the world as she moved with her husband who served in the Army for 25 years. One of the favorite places she served was at their church in Giessen, Germany. In 1970 Bonnie and Charles moved to Colorado Springs where she served as secretary at Gideon Baptist Church. After Charles retired from the Army they moved back to Bowling Green, KY. Bonnie worked as a secretary at Glendale Baptist Church for many years. In the late 90’s, Bonnie and Charles moved to Shelbyville, TN to work with The Bible & Literature Missionary Foundation. Bonnie and Charles are members of Richpond Baptist Church. Bonnie was always quick to share her faith with others. She loved to crochet, making many afghans and baby blankets for her family and friends. She will be greatly missed by her family. Her family knows that this is not “farewell” but “I’ll see you again” Visitation will be 9:00 AM until service time at 12:00 Noon Saturday, July 9, 2022 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.
