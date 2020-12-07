Franklin – Mrs. Bonnye H. Moody, age 88 of Franklin, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Auburn Health Care Center in Auburn, KY. Arrangements are under the direction of Crafton Funeral Home where a private funeral service will be held Friday. A graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery at 1:30 pm Friday. A native of Smith’s Grove, KY, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Read Henderson and Eugenia Richardson Henderson. She was a 1950 graduate of Franklin Simpson High School, a member of Bethel Church of Christ, BPW, American Legion Lady’s Auxiliary and a Kentucky Colonel. Mrs. Moody was appointed by Judge Joe P. Clark in 1968 to finish the term of Mont Jackson as Circuit Court Clerk. She had a career of 28 years in this position. She was preceded in death by her husband – Frank Moody and her daughter – Vickie Lou Moody Stoll and her brother – Billy Read Henderson. She is survived by her son – Mike Moody of Franklin; grandson – Chad Moody of Franklin; great grandchildren – Rylee and Liam Moody along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial gifts may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Marie Pitt, 1006 Seng Avenue, Franklin, KY 42134 and/or the Bethel Church of Christ, 6393 Morgantown Road, Franklin, KY 42134. Online condolences may be made at www.crafton funeralhome.com.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS