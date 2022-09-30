Bowling Green - Brady Lee Miles, 44, of Franklin, KY passed away Thursday with family by his side at Hospice of Southern Kentucky. Brady was born in Nashville, TN on September 18, 1978. Brady was an avid fisherman, loved sports, especially was an avid Dallas Cowboy Fan, had a tender heart and loved life in general. Survivors include his mother Wendy Miles and father Ronald Miles. Also a special sister Elizabeth Mitchell (Jason) and his twin brother Brandan Miles. Also his loving nieces Katie and Carrie Mitchell and nephew Jacob Mitchell, several aunts and uncles also survive. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 11:00 am at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Visitation will be Monday 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and Tuesday 9:00 am until time of services at the funeral home. Burial will be in Old Liberty Church Cemetery in the Boyce Community. Expressions of Sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
