Bowling Green – Brenda Clark Hamilton, 80, of Bowling Green, passed away November 21, 2021, surrounded by her family. Brenda will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Brenda was born in Summer Shade, Kentucky on August 8, 1941 to the late Robert and Inell Watson. After graduating from high school, she worked at the Potomac Electric Power Company in Washington D.C. for 12 years. Brenda became an active stay-at-home mom after the adoption of her daughter, Megan. She taught Sunday School for 40 years, taught the Bible stories for numerous Vacation Bible Schools, assisted with Girl Scouts, volunteered as a school nurse, and delivered Meals on Wheels. She was a faithful member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Brenda was a friendly greeter, attended BSF and many ladies’ Bible study classes and enjoyed being active in the Primetimer Ministry. Brenda is survived by her husband, Basil Hamilton, daughter Megan Woods (Brian), brother, Robert Clark Watson II (Carolanne), grandchildren, Connor Woods (Emily), Meredith Dunn (Chandler) and nieces, Heather Trumpower (David), Stephanie Watson, and Katie Watson. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2021 at Eastwood Baptist Church with burial to follow in Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m. until time of funeral hour at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Eastwood Baptist Church Adoption Assistance Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. & Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
