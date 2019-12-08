Bowling Green - Brenda Faye Hester (Coulter), 74 of Bowling Green passed away December 7, 2019 at her home. Mrs. Hester was born October 17, 1945 to the late Rex C. and Louise Willoughby Coulter. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Hester.
She was a proud graduate of Bowling Green High School Class of 1964. Mrs. Hester retired from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities in 1999 and was of the Baptist Faith.
She is survived by two daughters: Shannon Hester Haley and Susan Hester Smith; one grandson and his fiance, Spencer Smith and Laura Bullington; one sister, Elaine (Jimmy) Smith all of Bowling Green and one nephew, Doug (Christy) Corbitt of Clarksville, TN. Mrs. Hester is also survived by two grandsons of the heart, Ryan Willoughby and Kyle Willoughby and her lifelong best friend, Joyce Heffington Decker of Russellville.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4 pm until 8 pm in the chapel of Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane).
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements.