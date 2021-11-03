Bowling Green - Brenda Grimes Young Lee of Bowling Green passed into eternal rest November 2, 2021, at the Medical Center in the company of loving family. Brenda was born on October 11, 1944 in Anna, Kentucky, the daughter of James Oren Grimes and Argin Harvey Grimes who preceded her in death. Brenda worked many jobs during her life but was most proud of raising her three sons.
She is survived by those sons, Wesley (Patrick), of Pulaski, Virginia; Tod (Stacie) of Bowling Green; and, Tony (Wendy) of Cumberland Furnace, Tennessee. In addition, left to celebrate her memory are her brothers Ronald Grimes (Ernestine), Richardsville; W. O. Grimes (Dianne), White House, Tennessee; sister Joan Runner (Amos), Richardsville; brothers James Grimes (Sondra), Richpond, and Martin, Richardsville. Brenda also leaves behind several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews for whom she held much affection.
Brenda was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She took great pride in the success of her sons and was a fan of whichever Kentucky basketball team was winning. The family would like to thank the numerous healthcare professionals who attended Brenda over the years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 9:30 AM Monday, November 8, 2021. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel will be Sunday, November 7th from 1:00 until 6:00 PM, with a Prayer Service at 5:30 PM.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.