Bowling Green – Brenda Jean Lawrence, 77, of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Noah and Myrtle Beckham Holman.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Gaye Fishcer; two sisters, Sandra Gayle Holman and Juanita Ausbrooks; six brothers, Donald “Sam,” Wendell “Pete,” Kenneth, Lowell, Richard and Veachel “Mossey” Holman.
Brenda was a seamstress and a member of Lawrence Chapel Baptist Church. She loved spending time with all her family.
Leaving to cherish her memory is her husband of 30 years, Billy Ray Lawrence, her son, Jason Crawhorn (Tiffany), Zackery Lawrence, Larry Lawrence (Ellen), Billy Joe Lawrence, Angie Graham and Dovie Grogan; her grandchildren, BriAnn Kemble (Jess), Megan Lawrence, Andrew Lawrence, Aiden Lawrence, Kade Lawrence, Haley Pearson, Kirby Grogan, Christian Lawrence, Ethan Lawrence, Logan Graham and Blake Graham; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104 or Pleasant Grove Cemetery, % Tim Minton 2222 Pondsville Rd., Smiths Grove, KY 42171
