Bowling Green - Brenda Jo Blank, 64, of Bowling Green, KY, was born on October 14, 1956, in Gary, IN, to the late Harley Catlin and Jo Dean Huffstudler, and died on September 15, 2021, at her home with her husband of 33 years holding her hand.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Kenneth (Ken) Blank, II; one daughter, Tonia Groark, and two sons, Kenny (Carma) Groark and Kristopher Groark; four stepchildren; Trina Blank, Tiffany (Keith) Ferrington, Tabitha Smaluk, and Kenny (Holly) Polito; thirteen grandchildren; and three great grandchildren. She is also survived by two sisters and one brother; Debbie Lillis, Judy Roulette, and Mike Catlin, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Brenda graduated from Portage High School on the south shore of Lake Michigan. She had a deep love of the outdoors and enjoyed camping and motorcycle riding with her beloved Ken. Her favorite job was serving people as a waitress, and she worked for a time at Martin's Farmhouse Restaurant.
The family chose cremation and will receive visitors on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, from 3 pm - 5 pm with a memorial service to be held at 5 pm at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln).