League City - Brenda Jo Mason Canary, age 72 of League City, Texas passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Brenda was born in Bowling Green, Kentucky and was a resident of League City for over 20 years. Brenda proudly served in the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of Captain. Brenda later worked as a registered nurse and in healthcare administration. Brenda was also a member of the Clear Lake Church of Christ. Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Martha Mason; sister, Kim Willoughby.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Mike Canary; daughter, Jenna Scott and husband Mark; son, Joel Canary and wife Jessica; brothers, Darrel Mason and wife Lucy, Brent Mason and wife Sue; grandson, Landon Scott, along with numerous other relatives and friends.
A Visitation was held Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Mike and Brenda's home, with a celebration of life service starting at 5:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, please send an expression of sympathy in Brenda's name to Camp Bandina. Camp Bandina is a Christian Church Camp that was near and dear to Brenda's heart and worked there for several years. https://campbandina.org/brenda-canary-donation/