Scottsville – Brenda Joyce Guy Lynn, 81, of Scottsville, KY passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022 at her residence. The Alvaton, KY native was a retired employee of Greenview Regional Hospital, former employee of Western Kentucky University and member of Shady Grove General Baptist Church. She was the daughter of the late Brian Guy and Mildred Croslen Guy. She is survived by her husband of 57 years: James Lynn, Scottsville, KY; 1 daughter: Cindy Lynn, Scottsville, KY; A great grandson: Tyler Guy, Central City, KY; Her granddaughter-in-law: Sherri Guy, Central City, KY. She was preceded in death by her son: Gaylon Smith Guy and a grandson: Greg Guy. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Kimble Willoughby officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday and after 7:00 a.m. Friday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
