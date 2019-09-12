Bowling Green - Brenda L. Basham Davenport Pruitt age 72 of Roundhill. KY. Our sweet, precious mother and loving wife broke free of her chains and went to be with her Jesus on Wednesday at 7:49 am at the Hospice House of Southern KY. Brenda was a member of Three Springs Baptist Church. Retired from Greenview Regional Hospital as a Switchboard Operator with over 20 years of dedicated service. She was always giving to others. She was the rock and the life of her family. They were everything to her. She had a smile that would light up the darkest of days. Never met a stranger She is survived by her husband Loren Pruitt of Roundhill. Her daughters Stephanie Thornton (James) of Louisville and Stacey Hurt (Brian) of Bowling Green. 3 grandbabies, Whitney, Audrey, Katie and a special fur grand baby, Fat Abby. great grand children, Gabriel and Allison. Sister, Linda Thompson and brothers, Donnie (Martha) and Ronnie Basham all of Bowling Green. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins. Sisters-in-law, Betty Sue Stuart (Mike), Brenda Davenport (Jerry), Donna Davenport (Ronnie), Charlotte Caroll (Chester) Brother-in-law, Ronnie Pruitt (Madeline). Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday and after 10:00 am Saturday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Braodway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 11:30 am Saturday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. The family asked that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Megan Davidson Mobile Grocery of Bowling Green or the Hospice House of Southern KY in Brenda's loving memory.
