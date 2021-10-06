Bowling Green - Brenda Lee Leath Kempf, age 59, passed away Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the T.J. Sampson Hospital in Glasgow, KY. The Barbourville, KY. native was the daughter of the late Clarence Leath and Beatrice Carnes Leath, who survives. She was preceded in death by one brother, Gary Leath.
Brenda was a beloved daughter, wife and mother who cherished her family. She is survived by her husband, Byron Ray Kempf, daughters, Shelby Katherine Kempf and Kaylan Nicole Kempf and her mother, Beatrice Carnes Leath.
Visitation will be 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thursday, October 7, 2021 and 9:00 AM- 10:00 AM Friday, October 8, 2021 with Funeral Service at 10:00 AM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens.