Bowling Green - Brenda Lee (Bowman) Veach, 74, of Bowling Green, passed away on December 15, 2020 at the Medical Center. She was born to the late Everett S. Bowman and Verniece M. (Bartlett) Bowman in Tompkinsville, Kentucky on May 21, 1946. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Graham Schembri; and grandson Michael Conner Veach.
Brenda was a retired teacher of the Warren County School System for 31 years and she currently worked for Timesavers. She was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church and a long time member of Preceptor Alpha Epsilson Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi. Brenda loved reading and her pets. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be missed by all.
Her memories will be cherished by her son, Jason Veach (Danielle); sister Pam Rich (Robert); grandchildren Hayden Clark Veach and Jackson Barrick; nieces Carly Sadler and Scarlette Schembri; and nephews Deccan Schembri, Hugh Schembri, and Aiden Sadler.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Saturday, December 19, 2020 with visitation beginning at 9 am until the funeral hour at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Burial will be at 1 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that expressions of sympathy be made to Eastwood Baptist Church in Brenda's memory.