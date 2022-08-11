Bowling Green - Brenda Lois Cox Huntsman, 75, of Bowling Green, KY passed away Monday, August 8, 2022 at Greenview Regional Hospital. The Scottsville, KY native was a homemaker, retired employee of Quality Travel and former employee of Dollar General Corporation and Drs. Scott, Patton and Black.
She was a member of St. James United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir, U.M.W. and Greenwood Opti-Mrs. Club and a former member of Union Chapel United Methodist Church.
She was a daughter of the late Jackson Edmond Cox and Valeria Dean O'Neal Cox.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years: Will Huntsman, Bowling Green, KY; 1 son: Brent Allan Huntsman and wife, Kim, Alvaton, KY; 1 daughter: Kelly Denise Sullivan and husband, Dwight, Scottsville, KY; 1 brother: Ronnie Cox, Bowling Green, KY; 1 brother-in-law: Harold Huntsman, Woodburn, KY; 5 grandchildren: Jeffery Sullivan, Allan Huntsman, Connor Sullivan, Chelsea Huntsman, Dakota Sullivan (Cheyanne).
She was preceded in death by a sister: Kathy Huntsman.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Patterson, Bro. Caleb Wheat and Bro. Harold Huntsman officiating and burial in Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and after 8:00 a.m. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Union Chapel Cemetery Fund or Alzheimer's Association. Donations may be made at Goad Funeral Home. www.goadfh.com
