Bowling Green - Brenda Garrity Monroe, 69, of Bowling Green passed away Thursday June 25, 2020 at her residence. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Georgia Pruett Garrity and Eugene Garrity. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two brothers, David Eugene Garrity and Anthony Wayne Garrity.
Brenda received her bachelor's degree from Western Kentucky University. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church. She was a lover of art and a talented designer.
She is survived by a son, Shawn Monroe (Joanna); one sister, Karen Garrity Bell (Wane); two brothers, Tim Garrity (Karen) and Erick Garrity along with several nieces and nephews and beloved dog, Pearl.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Monday June 29, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with a private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Sunday June 28, 2020 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home.
