Bowling Green – Brenda Morris Stuart, longtime resident of Bowling Green, Ky., went to her eternal home on December 23, 2022.
She is preceded in death by her parents, the late Rev. Wallace Morris and Wanda Morris; by her husband, the late Dennis Stuart; she is survived by her son Eli Thomas (Kathleen) and grandsons, Max and Benny; by stepdaughters, Denise Stuart Hulette (Craig) and Amanda Stuart Adams (Chris); by step-grandchildren, Cody, Katie and Rochelle; by sisters Suzanne Morris Wheeley (Mike), and Melody Morris Pudlo (Steve); and by several nieces and nephews.
Brenda graduated valedictorian of Bowling Green High School in 1969 and earned a bachelor’s degree with honors in voice from Western Ky University in 1973. She later earned her master’s degree in music teaching from Peabody College. She taught choral music at Christian County High School and later at both Bowling Green High School and Junior High School for most of her career. She enabled many young people to expand their creativity and experience the joys of singing choral music and performing on-stage musical productions. She was an excellent educator, once receiving the award for Ky. Outstanding Music Educator of the Year. She also led church music at Beaver Dam Baptist Church for several years, in addition to teaching. Brenda loved singing and song writing. Many appreciated her beautiful voice, and she shared it as often as she had opportunity.
More than music, Brenda loved her family and mostly her God. She was a longtime member of First Baptist of Bowling Green and in later years of South-Central Fellowship Church, Bowling Green. She also was involved in various ministry roles throughout her life, making serving others a priority. As a person of faith, she focused her attention on God’s word and its teachings. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend who will be dearly missed.
Arrangements are with JC Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green, Ky. 42103. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday, January 2 from 3 pm to 7 pm. Services will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, January 3 at Woodburn Baptist Church, 600 Woodburn Allen Springs Road, Woodburn, Ky. 42170. Pre-service visitation will take place at the church, beginning at 9:30 am. Expressions of sympathy can be made to Gideons International at sendtheword.org.
