...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...
Green River at Woodbury affecting Butler and Warren Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued Friday night.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Green River at Woodbury.
* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, KY 403 at James McKinney Bridge floods.
Water overflows lock wall.
At 30.0 feet, Several county roads flood near Woodbury.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 25.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this morning to a crest of 29.9 feet tomorrow evening.
It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
29.8 feet on 03/05/2020.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
Weather Alert
...The National Weather Service in Louisville KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Kentucky...
Drakes Creek near Alvaton affecting Warren County.
.Heavy rain from Thursday will continue to cause the river to rise.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio and your local media for the latest
information.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lmk.
The next statement will be issued by tonight.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Drakes Creek near Alvaton.
* WHEN...Until this evening.
* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Trails at Phil Moore Park flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is already in flood stage. The river
will crest to 27 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below
flood stage tonight.
- Flood stage is 24.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
42.1 feet on 05/03/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
