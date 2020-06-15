Bowling Green - Brenda Ford Simpson, 80, of Bowling Green, Ky passed away peacefully after a long illness on Saturday, June 13, 2020.
She was born in Greenville, Ky on June 24, 1939 to Lamont and Suzanne Ford.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son Craig D. Simpson, and baby sister, Monty Sue Ford. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Delane Simpson; sister, Nancy Stobaugh; brother, Lee Ford and special family members: Mary Jean Carrell and her son, Grayson Carrell along with many friends and family who she cherished and enjoyed.
Brenda was a vibrant and considerate woman; she was an excellent mother, loving wife, dedicated community leader and devoted WKU fan. Brenda's faith was a cornerstone of her life and she was a member of Rich Pond Baptist Church.
Visitation walk through will be held on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Bowling Green, Ky at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Funeral service and interment to be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 in Greenville, Ky at Gary's Funeral Home at 11:00 am.
Gifts of love and sympathy to the family are appreciated in any form. Memorial donations may be given to American Legion Post No. 23, 208 Dishman Lane, Bowling Green, Ky, 42101 or Richpond Baptist Church, 200 Brad Avenue, Bowling Green, Ky 42104.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. You may view the obituary online and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com
