Bowling Green – Brenda Sue Fuqua, 77, passed away Monday, September 27 at her residence. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Francis and J. Carl Netherton. She was retired from Jim Fuqua Appliance Service and a member of Lehman Avenue Church of Christ. Brenda is survived by her husband, James N. Fuqua; three daughters, Gayla Marcrum (James), Rhonda Hire (Joe), and Christy Thompson (Cody); three Grandchildren, Alana Isaacs (Kory), Regan Rothwell (Jason), and Emma Jones; three Great-Grandchildren, Kole James Isaacs, Wells Isaacs, and Collins Isaacs. A celebration of life will be at a later date. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements.