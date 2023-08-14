Bowling Green - Bretton Davis Keith Luckabaugh was born on June 10, 1985 to Marcia (Tomes) Luckabaugh and Robert Keith Luckabaugh in Tyler, Texas. Brett departed this life at the age of 38 on August 9, 2023 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife of eleven years, Devan Haulk Luckabaugh of Hopkinsville, Kentucky and his mother, Marcia (Tomes) Luckabaugh of Bowling Green. He was preceded in death by his father, his maternal grandparents (Edmon and Vera Tomes) and paternal grandparents (Harry and Helen Luckabaugh). Other survivors include one aunt (Renetta Wilson), two uncles (Frank and Arlon Tomes) and many cousins and one special cousin who was a surrogate Dad, Mike Cromwell. He is also survived by a multitude of friends, and his lifelong childhood to adult friend, Britt Singer and his beloved dog, Odin. Visitation will be at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green on Thursday night, August 17, from 5:00-8:00 PM CST. An additional visitation time will be from 10:00 - 11:00 AM CST on the morning of August 18, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM CST. Following the funeral, burial will be at the Sunny Point Cemetery in Edmonson County, Kentucky beside his father.
