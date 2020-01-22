Brian David Wilkerson, a U.S. Army veteran and native of Modesto, California, passed away on Tuesday at the age of fifty-six. Brian was a kind, considerate man who loved his family deeply. Brian moved to Bowling Green in the mid 1990’s and attended Western Kentucky University where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. He is survived by his brothers Steve and Charles Wilkerson, sister Quatye Moon, children Joseph, Talon and Hannah, and two grandchildren Adalynn and Jayden. Funeral services will be held this Friday at 1 PM at Life Fellowship Church (944 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42101), followed by an internment at Fairview Cemetery (1209 Fairview Ave, Bowling Green, KY 42103) at 3 PM.