Bowling Green - Brian Keith Fox, age 57, passed away Tuesday October 25, 2022 at his residence in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The Elmhurst, IL native was the son of the late Bobby Gene Fox and Barbara Jean Devine Fox who survives.
He was preceded in death by his wife Angie Fox and his sister Bobbie Fox. In addition to his mother, Brian is survived by his children, Adam Johnson, Cody Fox (Hope), Tyler Boehringer, Reagan Fox and Abbygil Fox and one grandchild, Grayson Fox. Visitation will be Friday October 28, 2022 from 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM with the Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at the J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
