Bowling Green - Brian Keith Monroe, 52 of Bowling Green died Friday, November 11, 2022 at his residence. The Simpson County native was a son of the late William Keith Monroe and Vicki Hamilton who survives. He has a bachelor of science degree from WKU and worked in Agriculture for the Scoular Company.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife, Amanda Monroe; three children, Grace Frances Monroe, Brandon Keith Monroe and Macyn Milly Monroe; his mother, Vicki Cardwell Hamilton (Tony); one brother, Jason Neal Monroe; one sister, Nikki Lynn Robinson; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of friends. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with visitation from 3-6 p.m. Following the service his wishes to be cremated will be honored.
