Morgantown - Brian Tyler Johnson, 36 of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away Wednesday morning September 9, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born January 24, 1984 in Bowling Green, Kentucky to Ronnie Johnson and Roberta Embry Spillman. Brian began working at Bowling Green Independent Schools in 2004 as part of the school's maintenance staff. He worked preparing every athletic field in the district and kept their 50 year old swimming pool running. Bowling Green Independent Schools Facebook page posted Brian was a great colleague and an invaluable member of the Purple Family. He was of the Baptist faith, loved watching sports and his Purples Family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Denzel and Cecile Lindsey Embry and Floyd and Bertha Moon Johnson.
Brian Tyler Johnson is survived by his mother Roberta Embry Spillman (Danny) of Bowling Green, KY; father Ronnie Johnson (Darla) of Brownsville, KY; one sister Melody Miller (Jordan) of Roundhill, KY and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and best friend and mentor Bobby Webb.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Saturday September 12, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Bro. Jeff Reynolds officiating. Burial will be held in the Morgan Smith Cemetery where Derrick Embry, Stephen Embry, Brad Embry, Jordan Miller, Kyle Stanton and Michael Miller will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Saturday 10:00 am until funeral time at 1:00 pm at the Jones Funeral Chapel. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Brian at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com Memorial contributions may be made to the Morgan Smith Cemetery Fund C/O Roberta Spillman 1754 Pinehurst Way Bowling Green, KY 42104. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Brian Tyler Johnson.