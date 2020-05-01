Bowling Green - Brittney Danielle Thomas, 25, of Louisville, KY passed away on April 28, 2020, in Frankfort, KY. She was born in Bowling Green, KY and graduated from Greenwood High School in 2013. She was inspired by her step-father, the late Terry Bucklew, to pursue a career as an EMT. Brittney was employed by Louisville Metro EMS since 2018. This was her proudest accomplishment because she loved helping those in need.
Brittney is survived by her parents Kelly Thomas (Ashley) and Katrina Thomas-Bucklew, her brothers Brandon Thomas and Blake Thomas, and her sister Victoria Bucklew. She is the granddaughter of Carole Steen and Robert and Sandra Sorensen and the late Dickie Thomas. A private memorial will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to KY K9 Search Dogs, Code Green Campaign or Kosair Children's Hospital.
