Bowling Green - Bro. James R. Doyel, 80, of Bowling Green was called to his heavenly home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Bro. Jim was born on March 17, 1939 in Warren County, to the late Hazel and W.S Doyel, Jr. He is also preceded in death by his brothers Billy and Larry and his sister Betty Alice. Bro. Jim has been a minister of the Gospel for 58 years, a graduate of Campbellsville University and attended Southern Seminary. During that time he served as pastor of Middle Creek Baptist Church in Larue County, New Union Baptist Church in Logan County, Roland Memorial Baptist Church in Muhlenberg County, Greenwood Baptist Church in Bowling Green, KY, and Auburn Baptist Church in Auburn, KY. He is survived by wife of nearly 60 years, Sylvia (Purkerson) Doyel, son Scott Doyel (Kim), daughter Rhonda Dotson (Thomas); grandchildren, Michael Doyel (Lauren), Rachael Doyel, Caleb, Eli, and Eleanor Grace Dotson; great-grandchildren Mackenzie Hamilton and Addison James Doyel. Also survived by his sister, Katherine (Earl) Blackburn of Franklin KY along with many nieces, nephews, and extended church family. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church and visitation will be Tuesday from 2:00 pm until 8:00 pm at J. C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Wednesday 10:00 am until time of services at First Baptist Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery #2. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Auburn Baptist Church.
