Brooke Vincent Bryant, 32 of Brownsville died Friday, March 10, 2023.
The Edmonson County native was a daughter, granddaughter, sister, friend to all, and most importantly a mother of two. She loved spending time with her family, music, animals and being in nature.
Leaving to cherish her memory is her two children, Lila Millay and Jude Bryant; her parents, Billy and Chris Vincent; one sister, Shelby Douglas (Adam); paternal grandparents, Billy and Wilma Vincent; Norman and Wanda Cole; maternal grandparents, Leroy and Darlene Snyder; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service will be 12 noon Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
The family request inlieu of flowers donations be made to the 13th St. Club House, 1031 E 13th St, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
