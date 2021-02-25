Bowling Green - Brownie K. Lewis, 87, of Bowling Green passed away February 24, 2021 at his residence.
The Warren County native was born April 8, 1933 to the late Hubert and Bethel Wilson Lewis. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Doris Wilson Lewis; wife of 18 years, Nancy Alice Vincent Lewis; siblings, Ruby Opal Tudor, Alberta Casey, Joyce Popken, and James Lewis. Brownie was a member of Southside Baptist Church. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator with the Kentucky Department of Highways.
Survivors include his son, Jerry Lewis; daughter, Wanda Smithhisler; grandchildren, Daniel Smithhisler, Heather Lewis, and Christina Lewis; great-grandchildren, Paisley, Jayden, Nate, Christopher, Hannah, and Jacob; siblings, Barbara Runner (David) and Yvonne Christian; and step-children, Mendel, Johnny, and Lori Vincent.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel with visitation from 4 until 8 p.m. Friday and after 9 a.m. Saturday. Burial will take place at Penns Chapel Church of Christ Cemetery.