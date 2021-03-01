Alvaton, Kentucky – Bruce Alan Westfall age 44 of Alvaton, passed away peacefully with his loving family by him. He was born in West Palm Beach, Florida to the late Donald Earl Westfall and Carol Joyce McCormick Westfall of Palm City, Florida. Bruce was a proud native Floridian, born in West Palm Beach in September of 1976. He lived with his family in Lantana, FL, attending Royal Palm School, graduating in 1998. Bruce was an active participant in the Special Olympics of Palm Beach County for over 10 years in a large variety of sports including Track & Field, Bowling, gymnastics, and his favorite of all, Speed Skating. Bruce was a gold medal State Champion in Speed Skating and continued to enjoy the sport well into his 40s, for 10 years. Bruce was also a big slugger on the Challenger Baseball League for 10 years. He loved attending Super Grouper Fishing Tournaments, also for 10 years. Bruce loved cruising with his family, especially Disney Cruises! Bruce was a lover of food and incredibly proud of his co-op experience at the Olive Garden, for 10 years. Bruce was a connoisseur of Iconic Eighties movies and music. Some of his favorite movies were Ghostbusters, The Goonies, Grease, Big Trouble in Little China, Back to the Future, Top Gun, Xanadu, and all the Disney classics. He adored Whitney Houston, Cyndi Lauper, Journey, Michael Jackson, and the love of his life, Dolly Parton, for 10 years.
Bruce is survived by his mother, Carol Joyce Westfall, his sister, Lara Westfall Ellison and brother-in-law, Shane Ellison, his sister, Carol Westfall Wozar and brother-in-law, Joe Wozar, and brother, Randall Westfall. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, of whom he was very proud to be their Uncle: Kathleen Angerbauer, Evan Ellison, and Rebecca Wozar.
Will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Thursday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held in Florida at a later date.