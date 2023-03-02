Bowling Green – Bruce Allen Updegraff Sr., 82, of Bowling Green passed peacefully on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his residence. He was the son of the late Bruce William Updegraff and Ellen Hasko Updegraff.
Bruce was a member of St Joseph Catholic Church and the Cattlemans Association. He was field engineer for National Cash Register and a farmer.
Leaving to cherish his memory is his wife of 60 years, Teresa Updegraff; six sons, Bruce Allen Updegraff, Jr. (Renee), Mark A. Updegraff (Tina), Joseph M. Updegraff, Douglas A. Updegraff (Jennifer), David L. Updegraff (Lisa) and Gregory W. Updegraff (Monica); one daughter, Sarah M. Wilson (Andy); 26 Grandchildren and six great grandchildren; one sister, Darlene Dandrew; several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private family viewing at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be a private Funeral Mass at a later date.
The family request in lieu of flowers donations be made to Father of Mercy, 806 Shaker Museum Rd., Auburn, KY 42206; St. Joseph Building Fund, 434 Church Ave., Bowling Green, KY 42101; Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Ave STE B., Bowling Green, KY 42103.
